Early cancer diagnosis rates in Blackpool lag behind government targets

A panel of experts appointed by MPs has described the Government's commitment to cancer care across England as "inadequate", while former health secretary Jeremy Hunt warned cancer survival could "go into reverse" as a result of missed early diagnoses.

NHS Digital figures show 49% of all cancer diagnoses in people living in the NHS Blackpool CCG area were classified as stage one or two in 2019 – the latest available figures.

This was among the lowest proportions in the country, and down from 49.5% the year prior.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early cancer diagnosis rates are not meeting government targets in Blackpool

It means the area is well behind the target for 75% of cancer cases to be diagnosed in the early stages by 2028 – first announced as part of the NHS Long Term Plan in 2018.

Little progress has been made nationally, with the early diagnosis rates across England also well below the target.

Just 55% of cancers were detected at earlier stages nationally in 2019, an increase of just 0.3 percentage points compared to 2013, when records began.

In Blackpool, 54.6% of cancers were diagnosed at stage one or two that year.

Mr Hunt, chairman of the Government's health and social care committee, which recently published a report on cancer services nationally, warned early cancer diagnosis is being jeopardised by staff shortages and the "damaging and prolonged impact" of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the NHS is not on track to meet the Government's early cancer diagnosis target and that more than 340,000 people will miss out on an early diagnosis between 2019 and 2028 without fixing key issues.

Earlier this year, Health Secretary Sajid Javid declared a "national war on cancer" and announced a 10-year strategy would be published.

Separate NHS Digital figures show 70.9% of people in the NHS Blackpool CCG area survived the first year after their cancer diagnosis in 2019.

This was up from 70.3% the year prior and 60.1% in 2004, when records began.

The figures do not include patients with prostate and non-melanoma skin cancer.