Drop in the number of Covid cases in Fylde hospitals

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was down from 113 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 58% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 71.

Across England there were 16,552 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 319 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including two at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a fall in the number of Covid cases being treated in Fylde's hospitals

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 80% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 32%.

The figures also show that 137 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust in the week to April 3. This was up from 102 in the previous seven days.

Less than a fortnight ago, figures were much higher in Blackpool and numbers were continuing to rise. A total of 46,793 cases had been confirmed in Blackpool when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 28, up from 46,329 on three days before.