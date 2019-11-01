Double hip replacement is not stopping Audrey's impressive golf achievements

Audrey Bramhall may have two new hips but that has not stopped her picking up four fantastic golf trophies after a remarkable season.

The 65-year-old, who works as a health care assistant in the orthopaedic department at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, is a driving force at the de Vere golf course in Blackpool and has had her best season yet after recovering from two hip operations in 2017.

She said: “I had arthritis in my hips and had to have them both replaced in the same year.

“At the time of the operations I couldn’t move. I was in agony all of the time and I thought I was facing life in a wheelchair without a job and being thoroughly miserable.

“But I was never going to settle for that without giving it my all to make sure I got moving again and I was determined to get back on the golf course as soon as I could.

"It wasn’t easy at first because I couldn’t bend down to put my tee in the ground and I struggled to pick my ball up out of the hole, both pretty major things in golf, so I needed some help.

“Things continued to get better though and this season has been an amazing one for me and I’m really chuffed of what I have achieved in a pretty short time.’’

Audrey said she wanted to thank her surgeon, Mr Javed, at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and the physio staff at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for their help in getting her back on the greens.

“I can’t thank Mr Javed enough,’’ she said.

“He did both my operations and was fantastic. I got great support from the physio team as well who looked after me at home and in the hospital.

"Without these people and their skills I don’t think I would have been able to achieve what I have done and I am just so grateful.’’