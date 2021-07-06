Dog owner’s warning ahead of World Chocolate Day

PDSA vets who treated Narla said it was a potentially lethal dose and joined owner Victoria Day and her partner Joseph Turpin in warning about the dangers.

Ms Day, from Mapplewell, Barnsley, said: “We went to the corner shop very briefly, leaving Narla in the kitchen with the safety gate on. And while we were out she must have jumped over the gate and into the living room where my kids had left out some dark chocolate with raisins.

“Narla started being sick repeatedly so I rang the Sheffield PDSA Pet Hospital, who told me to bring her straight in.”

Joseph Turpin with his German Shepherd Narla, who was treated by PDSA vets after eating 500g of chocolate with raisins

Narla was put on a drip to flush any remaining toxins out of her body.

The charity said her condition meant she needed two nights of close monitoring at the pet hospital.

“It was an extremely worrying time for everyone in our family and my children were beside themselves too, fearing she might not make it.

“We want to tell Narla’s story to stop other people going through the same horrific ordeal.”

The charity, which treats hundreds of chocolate poisoning cases every year, is urging pet owners to keep chocolate goodies well away from their pets on World Chocolate Day on Wednesday (July 7).

It said theobromine in chocolate can cause seizures and heart problems.

PDSA senior vet Robert Haselgrove said: “Chocolate can be extremely poisonous to dogs.

“Even small amounts can be dangerous – but even more so in Narla’s case after eating 500g of dark chocolate with raisins. Raisins can be highly toxic to dogs too, which is why we were very concerned her kidneys could have been affected.

“The amount of chocolate Narla had eaten could have been lethal without treatment but thankfully we were able to provide life-saving treatment before it was too late.”

He said: “Without rapid treatment, chocolate poisoning can cause seizures, heart problems and in severe cases, death. It’s best to contact the vet as soon as you notice your pet’s eaten something they shouldn’t rather than waiting for symptoms, as by the time you see these signs the toxin has already passed into the body.”

More information on what foods might be poisonous to pets can be found at www.pdsa.org.uk/poisons.