Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dental vans could be used to help address the shortage of NHS dentists in places like Blackpool - if Tory plans ever come to fruition.

During one of the last days before Parliament is suspended ahead of the General Election, Blackpool South MP Chris Webb quizzed Health Secretary Victoria Atkins about the shortage of NHS dentists in the town.

NHS dentists in Blackpool are not taking on new patients Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Atkins, who also has links to the resort having attended the former Arnold School, said her plans included sending dental vans out as a short-term measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the House of Commons, Mr Webb said: "Constituents have contacted me about the lack of NHS dentists in the town. No NHS dentist is taking on adult patients and children are forced to our local A&E with tooth decay. This is a huge issue in our town with so many other troubling issues."

Ms Atkins said it was coastal towns like Blackpool that were at the forefront of her concerns "when we looked at how we could help some of those dental deserts."

This included getting dental vans into tender "so we can try to push out some of these services. They are not a permanent fix but they will help people in the short term while we are building up new practices through golden hellos and the such like."

Blackpool mum Louise Palmer, of Tyldesley Road, recently spoke out about her shock at hearing her four-year-old son Yah-Wayne could have to wait up to two years for treatment for a painful gum abscess. She was told this was because he would need to go under anaesthetic before having surgery to remove the abscess, which means having to wait for a hospital bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January this year, former Blackpool South MP Scott Benton highlighted the case of a Blackpool mum who used pliers to remove her six-year-old daughter’s teeth due to the lack of dentists in the town.

Research based on NHS data has found of the 12 dental surgeries which have provided a recent update in Blackpool, all 12 are not currently accepting any new adult patients.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb is sworn into Parliament

Mr Webb's question was among a number of issues he had raised during the 17 days since he was sworn into Parliament following a by-election on May 2, but he now faces another battle for the seat.

He was also able to make his maiden speech on the final day before Parliament is due to be suspended ahead of the July 4 polling day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad