The main event takes place at The Hub, based at the Emmanuel at the Mount Church, on Mount Road, between 10am and 3pm (Tuesday May 17).

It is being organised by NHS Enhanced Primary Care in partnership with online platform provider BeeAnytime Services, which is launching a new app for businesses and services this summer.

Jackie Burberry (left), of Enhanced Primary Care and Denise Lowe of BeeAnytime Services.

Denise Lowe, of BeeAnytime Services, said: "From this event we are hoping to work towards creating a dementia friendly Fleetwood, with education, training and information for all local businesses and services.

"Dementia affects so many people, not only those who have it but family members.”

A range of organisations will be attending, including the Peter Lyttle Foundation, a non profit organisation based in Fleetwood which supports those with dementia or those affected by it.

Also attending will be representatives of the Alzheimers society, The Swan Team from Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Macmillan, and Admiral Nurses who specialise in dementia.

Activities throughout the day will include taster sessions from LPM Dance, specifically aimed at patients with dementia and Parkinson’s Disease or those with low mobility.

Pupils from the town’s Shakespeare Primary School will present their collective art and the Harmony and Health choir will perform in the afternoon.

Tea and cakes will be available to raise funds alongside a raffle, raising funds for charities the Alzheimer Society, Dementia UK, the Peter Lyttle Foundation and Blue Skies (Blackpool Victoria Hospital).

Meanwhile, across the town there will be a number of ‘TeaPot’ parties and activities in support of the event.

These include Skylarks Nursery, on Windermere Avenue, which is holding a bake sale and a sponsored walk.

Flakefleet Primary School, on Northfleet Avenue, is also organising a bake sale, organised through its their school council.

The Yachtsman Care Home, Fleetwood Nursing Home, Fleetwood Nautical Campus and Rossall School are also staging events.

And Healthier Fleetwood is holding an information and activity point from its base on the Infinity Lancashire retail park (formerly Freeport).