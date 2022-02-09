Dancing for mental health - the resort ballroom is making a difference one cha-cha at a time

Exercise has played a big part in my recovery from depression, but motivation is always a struggle.

I don't feel like a run when it's cold and dark - even though I know I'll feel better after that endorphin hit.

But a dance around the living room always lifts my mood.

Lucinda Herbert learning some Strictly moves with ballroom teacher Alison Slinger at Crown Ballroom, Farmer Parrs in Fleetwood

That’s why I was eager to try Let's Dance - a new class that’s all about boosting mental health through ballroom and latin dance.

I learnt the Cha-Cha - with plenty of wrong-steps. I didn’t break a sweat, but I left smiling.

Everyone was there to have fun and feel good.

Professional dancer and teacher Alison Slinger said: “This is a safe space, with no judgement.”

There’s no yelling, no jumping about, and it’s fine if you get the steps wrong.

“We won’t stand here and say you’ll burn loads of calories and lose loads of weight. What we can guarantee is that you will leave feeling better than when you came in.”

Dancers were handed a sheet of paper to note their mood before and after class.

Linda Adams from Thornton, said: “You can wake up in the morning and not want to do anything, but for that hour you think of nothing but the music and movement. When I leave, I’m buzzing.”

We ended with tea and biscuits - I never had that in a Zumba class!

“We’re all more aware of mental health after the pandemic. Dance is a great way to escape, mix with others, release endorphins, boost your confidence and get moving!”

The sessions, called Let’s Dance, are held at the Crown Ballroom (Farmer Parrs, Fleetwood).

Classes are free to attend - all funded through the charity, Tia’s Crown.

The biggest fundraiser is an event called Dance Floor Heroes - a Strictly-style competition which anyone can enter, and culminates in a glittering finale at the Winter Gardens.

People who want to take part do not need to have any previous ballroom dancing experience - and organisers say the more they have to learn from their professional partners, the better.