Covid vaccination van hailed a big success in St Annes

The mobile vaccine van, which has been touring Lancashire in recent weeks, spent the day on the car park at the United Reformed Church on St George's Road , offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccination.

Organised by NHS Fylde and Wyre CCG, with vaccinations being administered by Lytham-based Fernbank Surgery, the event was hailed a success after delivering 162 vaccinations.

Coun Gavin Harrison, chairman of St Annes Town Council, visited the site with deputy chairman Coun Karen Harrison to thank organisers for bringing the vaccine van to town.

Dr Ruth Mason from Fernbank Surgery at the vaccination van with Couns Karen Harrison and Gavin Harrison

“The vaccination van was a fantastic opportunity for younger members of the community to come and get their first dose - and they did not let us down.

“It was an extremely well organised event and I want to thank everyone that played a part in the day.

“It is really important that people come forward for their first and second vaccinations to keep themselves, their family and the wider community safe as we approach the final stage of the national roadmap.”

Jane Scattergood, director of nursing and quality for NHS Blackpool and NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), who is also vaccines director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said:

“We were delighted to see so many people take up the offer of a first vaccination in Fylde, we have received lots of positive feedback from everyone involved.

“The vaccine van has been very well received across Lancashire and it has been a real team effort by lots of different organisations to ensure it was a great success.”

Further information about walk-in sites is at www.healthierlsc.co.uk/CovidVaccination/vaccination-centres/pharmacy-walk-ins

