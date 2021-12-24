Covid tests still available through festive period

All test sites, such as those at South car park, Blackpool and Fairhaven Road car park, St Annes, will remain open, with booking slots available on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

The UK Health Security Agency says that test site operating hours may be extended if there is increased demand for PCR testis and has urged the public to continue to book a PCR test if they have Covid-19 symptoms or if they have tested positive following a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test. People can book a test online or by calling 119.

People will be able to order LFD and PCR tests every day over the festive period. The 119 service continues to operate on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 7am to 6pm, and Christmas Day and New Year’s Day from 7am to 5pm. On other days, the service will operate from 7am to 11pm.

A Covid test site

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: "As we enjoy a well-earned festive holiday we mustn't let down our guard. We all play a part in protecting our community by getting vaccinated, and boosted, first and foremost.

"We also know that the Omicron variant is more infectious, so regular testing is vital. You can collect a box of lateral flow tests from chemists and libraries in your area, as well as order them online. Please remember to take regular tests, especially before meeting up with friends and family, just to make sure you are Covid free."

In some cases, tests may take slightly longer than usual to arrive due to Royal Mail’s collection and delivery times over the festive period. You can still order a test on the government website.

NHS Test and Trace contact tracers will also continue to work throughout the festive period, with services provided online through the self-service process on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

More detailed information about opening hours for testing sites and the 119 service can be found at: Test and Trace services continue over the festive period - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

