From November 2020, the centre at Fairhaven Road car park was one of hundreds across the country providing facilities for members of public to self-administer Covid-19 tests, helping to control the spread of the coronavirus and to keep themselves and their families safe.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has now begun the process to gradually demobilise these sites, freeing up numerous spaces on the Fairhaven Road car park in time for the summer season.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Covid test centre on Fairhaven Road car park, St Annes

The work to remove the structures comprising the testing centre will be carried out by the contractors over a three-day period from May 4 to 6, with cleaning and remedial work to restore the car park taking place at the same time.

Coaches will once again be able to park in one of the seven designated bays. Fylde Council, which operates the car park, says a fee of £10 per coach will apply during the daytime 6am to 9pm period, while overnight parking will be free.

Coun Roger Small, Chair of the council’s Operational Management Committee, said: “The demobilisation of the Fairhaven Road car park testing centre is a welcome sign that things are starting to get back to normal.