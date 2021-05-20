Covid Test and Trace failure in towns including Blackpool 'helped Indian variant spread'

A report seen by the BBC said "failures in England's Test and Trace system are partly responsible for a surge in the Indian variant in one of the worst affected parts of the country."

Between April 21 and May 11, the system only provided details of a limited number of positive cases of Covid to eight local authorities in England.

Blackpool was among the areas affected by what is thought to have been a "technical glitch," along with York, Bath and North East Somerset, North Somerset, Bristol, Thurrock and Southend-on-Sea.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool was among one of the areas of the country affected by a "technical glitch" in the NHS Test and Trace system, a report revealed. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

NHS Test and Trace identifies and notifies people when they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The number of missing cases was highest in Blackburn with Darwen, where a surge in infections has been linked to the Indian variant of the virus.

Some 734 positive tests in England had not been reported between April 21 and May 11, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

The Indian variant of Covid was first identified in the UK in April, and some 2,967 cases of the variant have been confirmed in the UK so far.

Blackpool Council, Fylde Coast CCGs and Public Health England were contacted for comment.

More to follow.