There were 501,629 cases in the week ending March 31 across the UK, a 17% drop from the week before.

The wave, linked to the highly contagious Omicron sub-variant BA.2, is now subsiding in all regions of the UK, the data shows.

In Blackpool, while eight areas saw cases rise in the week to March 31, 11 neighbourhoods in the town saw cases fall by as much as 34%

The high infection rates, and the resulting absences, are still causing disruption in schools and workplaces.

Across the UK, hospitalisations remain at high levels, although they are lower than the numbers seen during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.

BA.2 was given the nickname ‘stealth Omicron’ because it was more difficult to tell it apart from the Delta variant.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 31.

The figures include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Blackpool with the highest case rates right now.

1. South Shore South Shore had 1143.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 16.5% from the week before.

2. Churchtown Churchtown had 1008.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 9.6% from the week before.

3. Norbreck & Bispham Norbreck & Bispham had 987.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 25.8% from the week before.

4. Victoria Victoria had 875.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 43.8% from the week before.