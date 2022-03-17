Coronavirus infections are rising across the UK, including in Lancashire, according to the latest figures.
There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending 10 March, a 56% rise from the week before.
At a regional level, the North West has the second highest number of cases in the UK, with 31,900 cases per 100,000 residents- only London has a higher rate.
In Lancashire, Covid numbers vary across local authorities, so here are the neighbourhoods in the county ordered by which had the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.
The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.
They also include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.