Coronavirus infections are rising across the UK, including in Lancashire, according to the latest figures.

There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending 10 March, a 56% rise from the week before.

At a regional level, the North West has the second highest number of cases in the UK, with 31,900 cases per 100,000 residents- only London has a higher rate.

In Lancashire, Covid numbers vary across local authorities, so here are the neighbourhoods in the county ordered by which had the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They also include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

1: South Ribble South Ribble had 566.2 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 119.2% from the week before.

2: Wyre Wyre had 527.1 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 103.4% from the week before.

3: Ribble Valley Ribble Valley had 361.1 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 94.8% from the week before.

4: Fylde Fylde had 518.4 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 90.5% from the week before.