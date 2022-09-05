Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of care homes will be visited by Covid teams from today (Monday), with thousands more jabs scheduled before the end of the month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the autumn vaccination program …

Who is eligible for the jab?

People aged 50 years and older, residents in care homes for older people, those aged five years and over in a clinical risk group and health and social care staff, carers aged 16 to 49 and household contacts of people with weakened immune systems. The autumn booster is being offered to those at high risk of the complications of a Covid infection, who may have not been boosted for a few months.

When will they get it?

The roll-out begins today (Monday) with care home residents the first in line to receive the jab. From September 12, those called should be offered an appointment between September and December, with those at highest risk being called in first.

The NHS will contact those who are eligible to make an autumn booster appointment, so people should wait until they hear from the NHS.

Is the booster different than previous jabs?

You will be given a booster dose of a vaccine made by Pfizer or Moderna. You may be offered an updated combination version of these booster vaccines.

What if I’ve not had all my jabs?

If you have not yet had either of your first two doses of the vaccine (or a third dose for those with a weakened immune system) you should have them as soon as possible. If you are eligible for the autumn booster but think you

have missed a previous booster you should still go ahead – you will not need another dose.

How can I book a Covid jab in Lancashire if I’ve missed a dose?

You can book a Covid jab online by clicking here. You can also ring 119.

Find out about Preston walk-in centres here.

Find out about Blackpool walk-in centres here.

Find out about Burnley walk-in centres here.

Find out about Lancaster walk-in centres here.

Can you still catch Covid after having the vaccine?