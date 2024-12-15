Covid and flu warning for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre as cases hit 'record highs'

Fylde coast residents eligible for free Covid and flu vaccinations are being urged to take them up amidst warnings of a winter “quad-demic” - with norovirus and the respiratory illness RSV also in the mix.

The four bugs have already reached record levels for this time of year and there are fears over the pressure on the NHS if the number of people hospitalised by them is also high.

There are just days left to book appointments for Covid and flu jabs using the NHS online booking system and 119 phone service - with the autumn vaccination programme officially ending on Thursday (19th December).

It will still be possible to book vaccinations after that date - through local NHS walk-in sites and pharmacies. However, there will be fewer appointments - and health bosses want people to be protected as soon as possible ahead of a likely peak in virus spread in the coming weeks.

Jane Scattergood, vaccine director for the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “It takes around two weeks for a flu jab to offer maximum protection, so we are urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible as the best defence against flu this Christmas.

“Common respiratory illnesses have had an impact earlier than ever this year, so we are urging all eligible people to take advantage of the many walk-in clinics currently available to help ease the pressure on local health services.”

HOW DO I GET A COVID AND FLU VACCINE IN BLACKPOOL, FYLDE AND WYRE?

Covid (until 19th December) - visit https://www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/

Flu (until 19th December) - visit https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/pharmacies/book-flu-vaccination

Mobile vaccination clinics will also come to Morrisons in Thornton Cleveleys on 18th December and Affinity Shopping Centre in Fleetwood on 22nd December.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

Both Covid and flu jabs are available to pay for, privately - via high street pharmacies - for those not eligible for a free vaccine on the NHS.

Eligibility for free Covid vaccine:

those aged 65 or over

those aged 6 months to 64 years and who have an increased risk of getting seriously ill from Covid because of a health condition or treatment

pregnant women

People living in a care home for older adults

frontline health or social care workers

Eligibility for free flu vaccine:

those aged 65 years and over;

those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the ‘Green Book’);

those in long-stay residential care homes;

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person;

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals;

frontline workers in a social care settings;

pregnant women;

all children aged two or three years on 31st August 2024;

primary school aged children (from reception to year six);

secondary school aged children (from year seven to year 11);

all children in clinical risk groups aged from six months to less than 18 years.