Covid-19 vaccination booster programme opens in Blackpool

The pop-up service for the Covid-19 vaccination booster programme will be available on Blackpool South Car Park at the end of Yeadon Way from tomorrow.

The site will run seven days a week from 8am to 8pm, providing an additional vaccine dose to people who have previously received two doses of a Covid jab to ensure continued protection for those most at risk from the virus.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said that for the 2021 Covid vaccination programme, the following people should be offered a third dose booster:

- Those living in residential care homes for older adults

- All adults aged 50 years or over

- All those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 (as set out in the green book), and adult carers

- Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals

The JCVI said the booster dose should be offered no earlier than six months after completion of the first course of vaccination - so checking when you are due your booster before booking an appointment is advised.

Jane Scattergood, Lancashire and South Cumbria Vaccination Programme senior responsible officer, said: “The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme has already prevented 24 million cases and saved more than 112,000 lives across the country.

“As we head into winter we should not drop our guard so I would urge anyone who receives their invitation to come forward and get a booster vaccination.

“Getting a top-up vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from this cruel virus.”