A COVID-19 Day of Reflection will take place in the UK to remember those who lost their lives since the pandemic began - here’s how you can get involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Commission on Covid Commemoration was set up to identify ways of remembering those who lost their lives since the pandemic began, and to look at how the period is marked in history.

After holding an in depth consultation with those most impacted by the pandemic, including representatives from bereaved family organisations, the Commission recommended an annual UK-wide day of reflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does a day of reflection mean?

A day of reflection is a day dedicated to remembering those lost or affected during a specific event/incident.

Members of the public walk past the Covid Memorial Wall. | Rob Pinney / Getty Images.

What is Sunday 9 March 2025?

Sunday 9 March 2025 is the Day of Reflection across the UK for the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the day, people are invited to:

remember and commemorate those who lost their lives since the Pandemic began

reflect on the sacrifices made by many, and on the impact of the Pandemic on us all

pay tribute to the work of health and social care staff, frontline workers and researchers

appreciate those who volunteered and showed acts of kindness during this unprecedented time

Why is COVID-19 Day of Reflection on March 9?

The Commission decided that holding the day of reflection on the first Sunday of March would be most appropriate. Sunday was chosen due to fewer people tending to work on a Sunday.

The Commission noted that the first Sunday of March would on occasion clash with other events and celebrations such as St David’s Day or Mother’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In these instances, the Covid Commemoration Trust chose a different Sunday in March for the Day of Reflection.

How can I get involved?

Some other ideas for activities that people and groups have used before are:

Making a ‘mini memorial’ to place in your window or elsewhere to spread awareness

Lighting a candle in memory of someone you have lost

Holding a moment of silent reflection for others

Sharing memories or photos of loved ones or writing your experiences down

Donating to a charity that helped you or your community during the Pandemic

Signing an online book of remembrance, to leave a digital tribute

Performing an act of kindness for a friend, family member or neighbour

Donating to a charity that helped you or your community during the Pandemic