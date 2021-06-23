Will the changes to travel rules mean I can go on holiday?

Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions about what is happening?

– How are the rules determined?

The Government is using a traffic light system to determine the quarantine and testing requirements for returning travellers.

Green means no quarantine and one post-arrival test, amber mean a 10-day quarantine at home and two post-arrival tests, red means hotel quarantine costing £1,750 for solo travellers.

– What is the current situation with the lists?

There are no viable major tourist destinations on the green list.

– What is happening?

The Government is expected to update the lists on Thursday, and review the rules for each list on Monday.

– Will more countries be added to the green list?

Some travel industry experts say destinations such as the US, Malta, Spain’s Balearic Islands and several Greek islands should all go green, but they do not expect that to happen this week.

– Will the rules be relaxed?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News the Government is “working on” plans for quarantine-free travel from amber list countries for fully vaccinated travellers.

There is speculation that could be introduced in August.

– So it doesn’t sound like foreign holidays will be opening up soon?

Restrictions on overseas travel are unlikely to be significantly eased until after all domestic coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

That is not expected to happen in England until July 19.

– What is the travel industry saying about what’s happening?

Tour operator Tui has described the Government’s handling of the travel lists as “inexplicable”, while industry association Abta asked ministers to “put aside any misguided prejudices against outbound travel”.

– What about opponents of opening up travel?

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, vice-chairwoman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus, claimed ending the quarantine requirement for arriving travellers would be “reckless”.