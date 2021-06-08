Top doctor at Blackpool Victoria Hospital says vaccine works against Indian variant with no positive patients despite surge in community infection rate

Fylde’s rate increased slightly from 68.1 to 70.6, while Wyre’s rose from 15.2 to 41.9.

Of England’s 315 local areas, 77 per cent have seen a rise, with the highest rate – 546.4 – noted in Blackburn with Darwen.

Dr Jim Gardner, medical director at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said on June 2: “We do not have any patients who are actively Covid positive”, but voiced his concern about the rising community infection rates.

Dr Jim Gardner, medical director at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and the Clifton Hospital in St Annes

Dr Gardner said during his briefing that two doses of Covid vaccine are “highly effective” even against the so-called Indian – or Delta – variant “so the key message remains: get vaccinated”.