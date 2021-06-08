Top doctor at Blackpool Victoria Hospital says vaccine works against Indian variant with no positive patients despite surge in community infection rate
Blackpool’s Covid community infection rate has trebled in the space of a week, from 29.4 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 27 to 92.5 in the seven days to June 3, Public Health England figures showed.
Fylde’s rate increased slightly from 68.1 to 70.6, while Wyre’s rose from 15.2 to 41.9.
Of England’s 315 local areas, 77 per cent have seen a rise, with the highest rate – 546.4 – noted in Blackburn with Darwen.
Dr Jim Gardner, medical director at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said on June 2: “We do not have any patients who are actively Covid positive”, but voiced his concern about the rising community infection rates.
Read More
Dr Gardner said during his briefing that two doses of Covid vaccine are “highly effective” even against the so-called Indian – or Delta – variant “so the key message remains: get vaccinated”.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.