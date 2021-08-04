Tonight's performance of Dirty Dancing at Blackpool Opera House cancelled due to Covid-19

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage was one of the first major large scale shows to return to the Opera House in more than a year.

But tonight's performance (August 4) - which was due to start at 7.30pm - has been cancelled "due to a confirmed positive case of Covid-19 within the company".

"All customers will be issued a full refund from their original point purchase," a spokesman said.

Kira Malou (Baby) and Michael O'Reilly (Johnny) on Blackpool promenade in front of the Tower. (Photo: Kelvin Stuttard)

"We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."

The show is set to be in Blackpool until Saturday, August 28.

No indication has been given as to whether the remaining shows will go ahead, with clarity expected in "due course".

The cast of the Dirty Dancing tour will be led by Michael O’Reilly as Johnny Castle, Kira Malou as Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman and Carlie Milner as Penny Johnson.

Lynden Edwards stars as Dr Jake Housman, Jackie Morrison as Marjorie Houseman, Lizzie Ottley as Lisa Houseman, Samuel Bailey as Billy Kostecki, Michael Remick as Max Kellerman, Thomas Sutcliffe as Neil Kellerman, Colin Charles as Tito Suarez, Mark Faith as Mr Schumacher and Amber Sylvia Edwards as Elizabeth.

Also in the cast are Danielle Cato, Danielle Lockwood, Marie Finlayson, James McHugh, Benjamin Harrold, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Patricia Wilkins, Charlotte Olliffe and Lee Nicholson, joined by actor-musicians Miles Russell, Ben Mabberley, Tom Mussell and Austin Wilks.

The new tour is directed by Federico Bellone with lighting design by Valerio Tiberi, sound design by Armando Vertullo and musical direction from Richard John.