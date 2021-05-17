These were the scenes in Blackpool today as restrictions eased in third phase of lockdown roadmap

Businesses across different sectors were able to finally welcome customers back indoors on Monday, March 17 as part of the Government's third phase of the roadmap out of lockdown.

The easing of lockdown measures meant major attractions like the Tower and Circus, Sandcastle Waterpark, Coral Island arcade, Sea Life aquarium, and Madame Tussauds waxworks museum could all reopen for the first time in months ahead of the upcoming bank holiday.

Other indoor venues welcoming visitors once again include Winter Gardens, Funny Girls, Viva, and hundreds of hotels and guest houses – including the new Premier Inn North Pier, built on the site of the burned down Yates’s Wine Lodge in Talbot Square.

Our photographer was out and about in Blackpool to see how the day went.

1. Friends Mary Caveney, 69 and Maria Farrar, 68, were among the first few to sit down for a cup of tea and a sandwich in the Winter Gardens. Buy photo

2. People are able to meet and hug again for the first time in a year, as the Government gives the public the "choice" to decide whether or not to socially distance with close family and friends. Buy photo

3. Eve Wells from Banbury in Oxfordshire came to Blackpool for the weekend and had been looking forward to the resort’s arcades being open again. Buy photo

4. Eve said: “The thing I most enjoy about Blackpool is the same thing I have missed in the last year - socialising. Everyone is so friendly here and they make you feel welcome." Buy photo