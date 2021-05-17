These were the scenes in Blackpool today as restrictions eased in third phase of lockdown roadmap
Pubs, restaurants and cafes were finally allowed to reopen INSIDE as lockdown restrictions eased today (March 17).
Businesses across different sectors were able to finally welcome customers back indoors on Monday, March 17 as part of the Government's third phase of the roadmap out of lockdown.
The easing of lockdown measures meant major attractions like the Tower and Circus, Sandcastle Waterpark, Coral Island arcade, Sea Life aquarium, and Madame Tussauds waxworks museum could all reopen for the first time in months ahead of the upcoming bank holiday.
Other indoor venues welcoming visitors once again include Winter Gardens, Funny Girls, Viva, and hundreds of hotels and guest houses – including the new Premier Inn North Pier, built on the site of the burned down Yates’s Wine Lodge in Talbot Square.
Our photographer was out and about in Blackpool to see how the day went.
