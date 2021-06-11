These are the vaccine sites offering walk-in jabs in Preston, Blackpool, Chorley, Burnley and East Lancs today

Some vaccine sites in Lancashire are offering walk-in jabs today (Friday, June 11) to anyone aged 25+, as well as those aged eligible 18+ who meet certain criteria

The eligibility criteria is as follows:

- Aged 25 and over

- Aged 18 and over with any underlying health conditions

Yam Yau Wong is vaccinated by Sgt Jess Worth at the vaccine clinic in St John's Shopping Centre, Preston

- Aged 18 and over AND living, caring or working with anyone with underlying health conditions

- Health and Social Care staff

- Any carers – paid or unpaid. You will not be asked for proof as unpaid carers are eligible.

Preston

Walk-ins are welcome today, Saturday and Sunday at the vaccination hub in St John's Shopping Centre, Preston. The clinic said it expects the drop-in service to be busy and people should be prepared to wait

The service is available between 10am and 4pm and will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

These appointments are for 1st jabs only and are only available to those aged 18 and over who are eligible (see the eligibility criteria above).

The clinic said it expects the drop-in service to be busy and people should be prepared to wait.

Free parking for vaccinations is available on floors 5 and 6 of the bus station.

The walk-in service will not affect those who already have appointments scheduled for today.

Buckshaw Village

Buckshaw Village Surgery is holding a drop-in vaccine clinic for AstraZeneca jabs today (Friday, June 11).

It is open to anyone over 40 who has not yet had a jab and those who have already had their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago and would like to receive their second dose earlier.

The jabs are available to anyone from any area and the walk-in service will be open between 8am and 5.30pm (or until all doses are used).

The jabs will be given on a first come, first served basis. No appointment is needed.

Location – Buckshaw Village Surgery, Unity Place, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, PR7 7HZ

Blackpool

Same day pre-booked appointments are available at the Vaccination Unit (Area 6) at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

You can park in the main entrance car park or if travelling by train, Blackpool North is the nearest railway station to the hospital.

Enter via the hospital's main entrance and take the escalators/lift/stairs to the next level and walk along the corridor, take the 2nd turning on your left signposted ‘Vaccination Unit’.

East Lancashire - Burnley Nelson, Colne and Accrington

For the following pop-up clinics in East Lancashire, walk-in appointments are available to those aged 18 and over, subject to the eligibility criteria (see list below)

There is no need to book an appointment, but if you'd prefer to avoid the queues you can still pre-book here. Same day appointments are available. The links for each location will take you directly to the centre's booking webpage.

Burnley - Burnley General Hospital, Casterton Avenue, Burnley. The vaccination hub is based on Ward 18 of the Victoria Wing building at Burnley General Hospital. There is a car park opposite to the building.

Nelson - Morrisons Car Park, Pendle Street, Nelson.

Colne - TK Maxx Car Park, North Valley Road, Colne.

Accrington - Acorn Medical Centre, Blackburn Road, Accrington.

You can use this service if any of the following apply:

- Health and Social Care staff