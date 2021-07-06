These are the areas of Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre with the highest infection rates in the last week

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show that 7 neighbourhoods in Blackpool Fylde and Wyre recorded a rate of higher than 400 per 100,000 in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods had the highest rates per 100,000 people between 22 and 29 June.

1. North East Centre 28 new cases were recorded, an decrease of 12.5%. The current rolling rate is 407.2.

2. Preesall, Stalmine & Hambleton 42 new cases were recorded, an increase of 281.8%. The current rolling rate is 407.3.

3. Queenstown & Layton 33 new cases were recorded, an increase of 6.5%. The current rolling rate is 408.0.

4. Fleetwood Town 33 new cases were recorded, an increase of 83.3%. The current rolling rate is 411.5.