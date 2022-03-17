There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending 10 March, a 56% rise from the week before.

In almost all neighbourhoods in Blackpool, the number of positive cases is on the rise again. Only four areas have shown a decrease in numbers.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Blackpool with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Norbreck & Bispham Norbreck & Bispham had 595.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 176.5% from the week before.

2. Park Road Park Road had 385.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 141.7% from the week before.

3. Hawes Side Hawes Side had 489.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 133.3% from the week before.

4. Little Layton & Little Carleton Little Layton & Little Carleton had 475.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 123.1% from the week before.