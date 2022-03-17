There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending 10 March, a 56% rise from the week before.
In almost all neighbourhoods in Blackpool, the number of positive cases is on the rise again. Only four areas have shown a decrease in numbers.
The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.
They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.
At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 10.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Blackpool with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.
