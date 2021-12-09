There will be an extension of mask-wearing from Friday, a return to working from home on Monday and mandatory Covid passports for large venues from Wednesday as part of the so-called ‘Plan B’.

There were 327,467 positive test results in the week to December 3, a rate of 488.2 per 100,000 people, up 11% from the week before.

In the Fylde coast, Blackpool has the highest infection rates in the region, with and average of 410.5 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Fylde, with 326.3 cases per 100,000, with Wyre recording 278.6 cases per 100,000.

However, some areas of Blackpool are seeing a rate much higher than the national average for the week to December 3.

Here are the current case rates for every neighbourhood in Blackpool.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more here

1. North East Centre North East Centre had a rate of 640.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week. Photo Sales

2. Churchtown Churchtown had a rate of 529.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week. Photo Sales

3. Squires Gate Squires Gate] had a rate of 501.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week. Photo Sales

4. Hoohill Hoohill had a rate of 531.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week. Photo Sales