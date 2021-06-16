The 7 Fylde neighbourhoods that have seen a rise in Covid cases - and the two to see the numbers fall or not change

The 7 Fylde neighbourhoods that have seen a rise in Covid cases - and the two to see the numbers fall and not change

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced an extension to England’s Covid restrictions with the remaining rules now expected to be lifted on 19 July.

By Colin Ainscough
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 10:52 am

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 7 out of 9 neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week in June.

Fylde recorded 106 cases in the seven days to 9 June, a rate of 131.2 per 100,000 people.

As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 02 and 9 June.

1. Heyhouses & Park

Heyhouses & Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 30%, from 117.7 to 82.4.

2. Elswick, Singleton & Weeton

Elswick, Singleton & Weeton has seen rates of positive Covid cases remain the same, from 88 to 88.

3. Lytham

Lytham has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 12%, from 87.9 to 98.8.

4. Ansdell & Fairhaven

Ansdell & Fairhaven has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 44%, from 87.1 to 125.8.

