Return of parkrun delayed after government lockdown announcement

Parkrun at Haigh Hall, Wigan

Originally, parkruns were set to return later this month, after organisers announced events will resume.

The free 5km events, which take place at parks and green spaces around the country on Saturday mornings, have been cancelled since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Last Friday parkrun UK announced it had secured permission from the majority of land owners for events to return on Saturday, June 26.

Preston Council had given permission for a run in Avenham and Miller Parks, Blackpool Council has approved the run in Stanley Park, and the Heritage Trust for the North West has approved the Lytham Hall Parkrun.

In Wigan, runs included Haigh Woodland parkrun and Pennington Flash parkrun, which had been given the green light by the Council.

A statement from Parkrun read: "Following the announcement this evening from the Prime Minister confirming a delay to Step 4 of the Roadmap until Monday 19 July 2021, it is now our intention that 5k events in England will restart on Saturday 24 July.