Positive coronavirus case confirmed at Poulton primary school

Poulton St Chad's CE School in Hardhorn Road said a case of Covid-19 has been confirmed within the school in a letter set out to parents today (June 17).

A small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual have been told they must isolate for 10 days.

The school remains open and pupils who have not received a letter telling them to stay home should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.

Poulton St Chad's CE School. (Credit: Google)

Headteacher Jonathan Leeming said: "We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

"We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

"Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness."

If your child develops symptoms of Covid-19, they should remain at home for at least 10 days from the date when their symptoms appeared.

Anyone with symptoms will be eligible for a PCR test which can be arranged by calling 110 or at gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

The main symptoms of coronavirus (Covid-19) are:

- a high temperature: this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

- a new, continuous cough: this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

- a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste; this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Find out more by visiting the NHS website by clicking HERE.