North West coronavirus latest: Big increase in the number of Covid patients admitted to hospital as another 4,769 cases recorded
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 752,844 as of Tuesday, July 13.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 5,155,243 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 34,471 people tested positive across the nation on Monday (July 12).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Tuesday, July 13, 2021), there has been a total of 752,844 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 4,769 on the previous day.
There are currently 738 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, and increase of 90 on the previous day, including 116 on ventilation.
A total of 64,617 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,343.
Of these deaths, 18,149 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Blackburn with Darwen - 24,153 (Up from 24,083) +70
Blackpool - 12,080 (Up from 11,968) +112
Bolton - 35,247 (Up from 35,104) +143
Bury - 21,568 (Up from 21,427) +141
Cheshire East - 25,547 (Up from 25,345) +202
Cheshire West and Chester - 26,231 (Up from 26,037) +194
Cumbria - 33,241 (Up from 32,921) +320
Knowsley - 19,898 (Up from 19,778) +120
Lancashire - 123,680 (Up from 122,993) +678
Liverpool - 57,611 (Up from 57,286) +325
Manchester - 68,230 (Up from 67,844) +386
Oldham - 28,490 (Up from 28,274) +243
Rochdale - 26,514 (Up from 26,314) +200
Salford - 30,134 (Up from 29,949) +185
Sefton - 28,768 (Up from 28,590) +178
St Helens - 19,711 (Up from 19,593) +118
Stockport - 26,338 (Up from 26,143) +195
Tameside - 22,656 (Up from 22,502) +154
Trafford - 21,753 (Up from 21,601) +152
Warrington - 21,109 (Up from 20,970) +139
Wigan - 37,124 (Up from 36,853) +271
Wirral - 29,286 (Up from 29,094) +192
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.