Nine Covid-positive patients treated at Blackpool Victoria Hospital as concerns grow over Indian variant

This is up from two last week and none a fortnight ago, as concerns grow over the Indian variant.

Dr Jim Gardner said seven of the nine are in general beds and two are in intensive care. Five had no jabs, one had one, and three had two.

"We are seeing a real pattern which reminds us how important it is for everybody to get vaccinated," he said, saying those 21 and over can now book a vaccination.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: "It seems to be the most important thing we can do collectively to reduce the risk to ourselves and society."

Dr Gardner said 59 per cent of people in Blackpool have been double-dosed, below figures of 68 in Fylde and 70 in Wyre.

Community infection rates have doubled over the past week, he said, a trajectory he said will be “worrying” if it continues, though no new Covid-related deaths have been recorded - leaving the death toll at 766 - and most cases noted amongst the under-60s, who are at less risk of serious illness and death.

Nine Covid-positive are patients being treated at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

But he said: "We are certainly seeing the Delta variant. It looks like that is the type of Covid that is spreading rapidly."