Nine Covid-positive patients treated at Blackpool Victoria Hospital as concerns grow over Indian variant
Nine Covid-positive patients are being treated at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, its medical director said during a briefing yesterday (June 16).
This is up from two last week and none a fortnight ago, as concerns grow over the Indian variant.
Dr Jim Gardner said seven of the nine are in general beds and two are in intensive care. Five had no jabs, one had one, and three had two.
"We are seeing a real pattern which reminds us how important it is for everybody to get vaccinated," he said, saying those 21 and over can now book a vaccination.
He added: "It seems to be the most important thing we can do collectively to reduce the risk to ourselves and society."
Read More
Dr Gardner said 59 per cent of people in Blackpool have been double-dosed, below figures of 68 in Fylde and 70 in Wyre.
Community infection rates have doubled over the past week, he said, a trajectory he said will be “worrying” if it continues, though no new Covid-related deaths have been recorded - leaving the death toll at 766 - and most cases noted amongst the under-60s, who are at less risk of serious illness and death.
But he said: "We are certainly seeing the Delta variant. It looks like that is the type of Covid that is spreading rapidly."
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.