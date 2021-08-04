Latest figures show Covid cases plummeting in all but one area of Blackpool - this is where cases are falling fastest
The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show Covid cases dropping drastically in 18 out of 19 areas of Blackpool.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:49 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:51 pm
South Shore was the only area which registered an increase in cases to the seven days to July 29.
Here are the areas mapped and how many cases each neighbourhood has and by how many cases have fallen in a week - from largest reductions to the smallest.
Pictures are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.
