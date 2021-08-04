Latest figures show Covid cases plummeting in all but one area of Blackpool - this is where cases are falling fastest

South Shore was the only area which registered an increase in cases to the seven days to July 29.

Here are the areas mapped and how many cases each neighbourhood has and by how many cases have fallen in a week - from largest reductions to the smallest.

Pictures are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1. Hawes Side Hawes Side recorded 20 cases in the seven days to July 29, down by 48 cases (-70.6%).

2. Little Marton & Marton Moss Side Little Marton & Marton Moss Side recorded 28 cases in the seven days to July 29, down by 39 cases (-58.2%).

3. Park Road Park Road recorded 39 cases in the seven days to July 29, down by 33 cases (-45.8%).

4. Churchtown Churchtown recorded 36 cases in the seven days to July 29, down by 29 cases (-44.6%).