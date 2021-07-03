It's 'Grab a Jab' weekend: Here are the walk-in sites across the North West this weekend

Walk-in sites across the region will be available, providing easy access to people to get vaccinated quickly, safely, and at their own convenience without the need to make an appointment.

You can check the list of sites taking part in the regional Grab a Jab weekend here.

Dr Richard Preece, Clinical Lead for the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Programme at NHS England and NHS Improvement North West said: “The vaccination programme has been a phenomenal success to date, with 85% of all adults across the country having now received their first dose of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine less than seven months since we began the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in the history of the health service.

Grab a Jab

“We’re almost at the finish line in the marathon effort around first doses now, with a major drive around second doses underway to ensure people have the strongest possible protection against the virus, but we can’t afford to take our foot off the pedal, and we need everyone who hasn’t had a vaccine yet, and those still waiting to arrange their second dose, to come forward.

“The vaccine is our best defence against COVID-19 and it is crucial people get the extra protection that a second dose gives, which is why it is so positive to see more than 9 in 10 of over 50s have had both jabs.

“To anyone not yet vaccinated, the offer is open to you and we are making it as convenient as possible for you to take it up.

“Please come forward and get protected, and if you have the opportunity to move your second dose forward to eight weeks, please do so.”

Covid-19 Vaccine – Grab a Jab

Here’s what you need to know:

First doses – If you’re 18 and over, you can head over to any of the clinics for your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with no appointment needed.

Second doses – only if you had your first dose at least 8 weeks ago. A number of sites will also be offering walk-in second doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine to people aged 40+, health and care workers, unpaid carers and those at greater clinical risk; and to people aged under 40 who had their first dose 12 weeks ago. Please check the list below to find out which locations are offering this service. Your second dose will be the same vaccine as your first dose.

Don’t delay – Vaccines at all walk-in clinics will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Already got an appointment? People who are already booked into appointments at those venues should still attend at their allotted time slot.

Check before you go – Clinic dates and times vary, so please check when your nearest walk-in clinic is taking place before setting off.