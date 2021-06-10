And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.

The latest figures show 17 out of 19 neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.

Little Bispham & Anchorsholme was the only area to record fewer than 3 cases of Covid.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 28 May and 4 June.

1. Central Blackpool Central Blackpool has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 0%, from 98.3 to 98.3.

2. South Shore South Shore has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 20%, from 61.5 to 73.8.

3. Park Road Park Road has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 33%, from 79.1 to 105.5.

4. Squires Gate Squires Gate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 50%, from 76.2 to 114.3.