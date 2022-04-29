Hospital treating 54 patients with Covid-19

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 26 was down from 85 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 52% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 113.

Across England there were 11,320 people in hospital with Covid as of April 26, with 276 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Latest figures have been released for the number of people being treated for Covid-19 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 27% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 15%.