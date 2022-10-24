As of today (Monday, October 24), there are currently 244 beds occupied by confirmed COVID-19 patients at the county’s hospitals.

Of these, 239 patients are occupying acute medical beds, with the remaining five occupying critical care beds.

Lancashire’s health bosses say the growing number of Covid patients is beginning to impact on NHS services across the county and South Cumbria.

The numbers were confirmed by Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, the agency responsible for overseeing the county’s health care provision.

Jane Scattergood, leader of Lancashire’s vaccination programme, said the best way for the public to protect themselves against COVID-19 is to have the autumn booster vaccine.

She confirmed that more than 320,000 people in Lancashire have had the booster jab in just over a month, most of them being delivered to those aged 65 and over and those most at risk from COVID-19.

She said: “Viruses, like Flu and COVID-19, spread much more easily in winter when we socialise indoors, so it’s important that everyone eligible tops up their protection ahead of the festive period.

“This year it is easier than ever for all over 50s across Lancashire and South Cumbria to book their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations through the national booking service.”

Vaccine sites include St John’s Shopping Centre in Preston and The Charter Walk shopping Centre in Burnley. You can find all the available vaccine sites listed on the online walk-in finder.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health for Lancashire County Council, also provided some advice on how to protect yourself from infection.

He said: “While vaccines remain our best defence against COVID-19, it is not the only thing we can do. If you feel unwell and have flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms and a high temperature avoid close contact with others and stay at home if you can.

“Try to let in fresh air when you meet others indoors, wash your hands regularly and wear a face mask in crowded and enclosed places, where possible. It's important that we continue to take these simple precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

Who is eligible for the booster?

Those aged 50 and over, have suppressed immune systems, are pregnant, have a learning disability or another health issue have already been invited to come forward for their latest dose of the life-saving vaccine.

People who are at risk are able to self-declare and do not need to wait for an invite can attend a walk-in site or book online at www.nhs.uk/book-covid-booster.

The autumn booster campaign is among a package of NHS measures to prepare for winter as the health service continues to face record demand for its urgent and emergency care services.