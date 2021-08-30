Covid vaccine uptake: The Blackpool areas with the greatest number of children and teenagers vaccinated

Despite more than 77% of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.

While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.

The USA and countries in the EU including France, Spain and Italy are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Blackpool have the greatest number of under 18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.

1. Queenstown & Layton In Queenstown & Layton 114 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 21% of the 12-17 population.

2. North Shore In North Shore 75 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 18% of the 12-17 population.

3. Stanley Park & Great Marton In Stanley Park & Great Marton 84 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 17% of the 12-17 population.

4. North East Centre In North East Centre 69 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 16% of the 12-17 population.