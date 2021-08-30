Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Blackpool have the greatest number of under 18s vaccinated against coronavirus

Covid vaccine uptake: The Blackpool areas with the greatest number of children and teenagers vaccinated

The summer holidays are almost over for teenagers in Blackpool and an increasing number will be heading back to the classroom with a Covid vaccine in their arm.

By Iain Lynn
Monday, 30th August 2021, 3:26 pm
Updated Monday, 30th August 2021, 3:28 pm

Despite more than 77% of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.

While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.

The USA and countries in the EU including France, Spain and Italy are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Blackpool have the greatest number of under 18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.

1. Queenstown & Layton

In Queenstown & Layton 114 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 21% of the 12-17 population.

Photo Sales

2. North Shore

In North Shore 75 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 18% of the 12-17 population.

Photo Sales

3. Stanley Park & Great Marton

In Stanley Park & Great Marton 84 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 17% of the 12-17 population.

Photo Sales

4. North East Centre

In North East Centre 69 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 16% of the 12-17 population.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5