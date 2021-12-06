There were 564 confirmed cases in Blackpool, a rate of 407.6 per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 30, 2021.
In the same period Fylde recorded 301 cases (370.6 per 100,000), with Wyre seeing 320 cases (283.0 per 100,000).
These are the neighbourhoods in Blackpool where cases are rising and falling (Percentage order):
Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more
Page 1 of 5