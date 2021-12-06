There were 564 confirmed cases in Blackpool, a rate of 407.6 per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 30, 2021.

In the same period Fylde recorded 301 cases (370.6 per 100,000), with Wyre seeing 320 cases (283.0 per 100,000).

These are the neighbourhoods in Blackpool where cases are rising and falling (Percentage order):

1. Victoria Victoria recorded 44 cases, up 41.9%, at a rate of 558.2 per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 30, 2021. Photo Sales

2. North East Centre North East Centre recorded 51 cases, up 41.7%, at a rate of 741.9 per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 30, 2021. Photo Sales

3. Hoohill Hoohill recorded 31 cases, up 40.9%, at a rate of 515.0 per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 30, 2021. Photo Sales

4. Central Blackpool Central Blackpool recorded 28 cases, up 21.7%, at a rate of 399.3 per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 30, 2021. Photo Sales