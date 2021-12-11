The latest snap shot of cases visualised in the interactive Covid map from Public Health England data.

Covid near me: This is how many confirmed cases of Omicron there are in Blackpool, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Lancaster, Preston and the rest of Lancashire

The number of Omicron cases in each local authority in Lancashire, including, Blackpool, Blackburn, Burnley, Lancaster and Preston has been revealed.

By Colin Ainscough
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 5:11 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th December 2021, 5:27 pm

The data, published by the UK Health Security Agency, show the number of Omicron cases in each local authority, up to December 6, 2021.

West Northamptonshire currently has the highest total number of confirmed Omicron cases and S-gene dropout cases, with a total of 117, closely followed by Manchester with 68.

Here are the number of confirmed Omicron cases in every local authority in the county, along with the number of S-gene dropout cases.

S-gene dropout explained:

Roughly one in every six positive PCR tests are sent for genome sequencing to determine which variant they are - a process which can take many days.

A quicker way to spot potential Omicron cases is to look for a marker called the S-gene, which is missing in variants such as Omicron and Alpha but present in Delta cases.

Once identified, swabs showing so-called ‘S-gene dropout’ can then be sent for definitive testing for Omicron.

1. Blackburn with Darwen

In Blackburn with Darwen there has been 1 confirmed case of the Omicron variant, as well as 5 S-gene dropout cases.

2. Blackpool

In Blackpool there has been 1 confirmed case of the Omicron variant, currently there are no confirmed S-gene dropout cases.

3. Burnley

In Burnley there have been 2 confirmed case of the Omicron variant, as well as 3 S-gene dropout cases.

4. Chorley

In Chorley there have been no confirmed case of the Omicron variant, however, there have been 3 confirmed S-gene dropout cases.

