Covid near me: These are the latest case rates for Blackpool during the first week of autumn

The latest figures show that 6 areas recorded an increase in the new cases, while 12 areas saw infection rates fall and 1 area recorded no change in the seven days to September 24, 2021.

Blackpool recorded 583 cases in the seven days to September 25, a rate of 421.3 per 100,000 people.

Yesterday (September 30), it was revealed that 39 people are currently being treated for Covid at hospitals in the Fylde coast, four of which are in the critical care unit.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise and fall in case rates per 100,000 people between 17 and 24 September.

1. Norbreck & Bispham Norbreck & Bispham has seen rates of positive Covid cases has increased by 42.8%, from 177.3 to 253.2.

2. Warbreck & Bispham Road Warbreck & Bispham Road has seen rates of positive Covid cases has increased by 37.5%, from 294.9 to 405.5.

3. Squires Gate Squires Gate has seen rates of positive Covid cases has increased by 29.6%, from 347.3 to 450.2.

4. Victoria Victoria has seen rates of positive Covid cases has increased by 26%, from 634.3 to 799.2.