We've been looking at the latest Covid data for Blackpool

Covid near me: The Blackpool hotspots where cases have risen by as much as 400% as returning school pupils are readied for testing and masks to combat Omicron wave

The latest Covid case rates in each Blackpool neighbourhood have been revealed.

By Adam Lord
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 4:13 pm

And the figures show cases continuing to rise sharply as the battle against the Omicron variant goes on.

Nationally, in the seven days to December 28 there were 948,725 cases at a rate of 1,414.3 per 100,000 people.

Closer to home, the North West recorded 124,481 at a rate of 1,689.6 with Blackpool seeing 1,959 cases at a rate of 1,415.7.

In the town, every area saw a significant rise in cases, one by more than 400% and all but two by more than 100%.

On Monday morning Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi insisted however “there’s nothing in the data” to suggest further coronavirus measures will be needed later this week.

See below for the latest Covid information from around Blackpool.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Hawes Side

Hawes Side had 121 cases, a rise of 404.2% and a case rate of 1,693.0 per 100,000 people.

Photo Sales

2. Norbreck and Bispham

Norbreck and Bispham had 128 cases, a rise of 265.7% and a case rate of 1,620.7 per 100,000 people.

Photo Sales

3. Warbreck and Bispham Road

Warbreck and Bispham Road had 122 cases, a rise of 229.7% and a case rate of 1,499.0 per 100,000 people.

Photo Sales

4. Little Bispham and Anchorsholme

Little Bispham and Anchorsholme had 106 cases, a rise of 202.9% and a case rate of 1,389.4 per 100,000 people.

Photo Sales
BlackpoolOmicronNorth WestNadhim ZahawiThe Gazette
Next Page
Page 1 of 5