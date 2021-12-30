In England the rate of cases has risen from 808.7 per 100,000 in the week to Dec 16, to 1,207.4 in the week to December 23, an increase of 49.3%.

In the same period Stanley Park & Great Marton recorded the highest week-on-week increases in Blackpool, with a rate of 1044.5 per 100,000 population in the week to December 23, compared to 194.16 a week earlier - an increase of 185.7%.

While Stanley Park & Great Marton saw the highest weekly increase in cases, Common Edge currently has the highest rate of infection in Blackpool at 1052.5 per 100,000 population, a rise of 157.6% on the previous week.

These latest figures come as the Government has revealed plans for Nightingale 'surge hub'.

These are the neighbourhoods in Blackpool that have seen the biggest percentage increase in the last week:

