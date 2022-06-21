Covid-19 infections in Blackpool had been falling since March, however, during the first two weeks of June the town has seen cases continue to rise.

According to the latest government data, Blackpool recorded a rate of 120.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to June 15 – with 167 people testing positive for the virus, an increase of 79.6%.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Blackpool with the biggest increase in Covid-19 cases in the week leading up to June 15.

1. Victoria In the seven days up to June 15, Victoria recorded a case rate of 304.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 24 cases were recorded - a rise of 300%. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. North East Centre In the seven days up to June 15, North East Centre recorded a case rate of 101.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 7 cases were recorded - a rise of 250%. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. Squires Gate In the seven days up to June 15, Squires Gate recorded a case rate of 167.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 13 cases were recorded - a rise of 225%. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. Little Layton & Little Carleton In the seven days up to June 15, Little Layton & Little Carleton recorded a case rate of 98.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 4 cases were recorded - a rise of 200%. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales