Cases have increased in Blackpool

Covid near me: The areas in Blackpool where Covid-19 cases are on the rise - including areas with 300% increase and those where cases are still almost non-existent

The number of Covid infections across Blackpool increased in the last week, as fears of a third wave continue to grow.

By Colin Ainscough
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 2:08 pm

Covid-19 infections in Blackpool had been falling since March, however, during the first two weeks of June the town has seen cases continue to rise.

According to the latest government data, Blackpool recorded a rate of 120.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to June 15 – with 167 people testing positive for the virus, an increase of 79.6%.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Blackpool with the biggest increase in Covid-19 cases in the week leading up to June 15.

1. Victoria

In the seven days up to June 15, Victoria recorded a case rate of 304.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 24 cases were recorded - a rise of 300%.

2. North East Centre

In the seven days up to June 15, North East Centre recorded a case rate of 101.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 7 cases were recorded - a rise of 250%.

3. Squires Gate

In the seven days up to June 15, Squires Gate recorded a case rate of 167.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 13 cases were recorded - a rise of 225%.

4. Little Layton & Little Carleton

In the seven days up to June 15, Little Layton & Little Carleton recorded a case rate of 98.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 4 cases were recorded - a rise of 200%.

