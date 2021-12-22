Across the UK, there were 521,602 positive test results in the week to December 16, up 51% from the week before.

The average rate of infection in Blackpool as of December 16 was 370.7 per 100,000 people, an increase of 16.6% on the previous week.

In Wyre the rate of infection was 329.9, while Fylde recorded a higher rate at 507.3.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 16.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Blackpool with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Queenstown & Layton Queenstown & Layton had 491.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 178.5% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. North Shore North Shore had 450.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 107.7% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Park Road Park Road had 438.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 106.3% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Little Marton & Marton Moss Side Little Marton & Marton Moss Side had 337.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 53.4% from the week before. Photo Sales