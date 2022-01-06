There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34% from the week before, official figures show.

In Blackpool, South Shore has the highest infection rate in the area, with 2523.9 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Queenstown & Layton, with 2471.9 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 30.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Blackpool with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Little Layton & Little Carleton Little Layton & Little Carleton had 1883.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 325.9% from the week before.

South Promenade & Seasiders Way South Promenade & Seasiders Way had 1736.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 255.1% from the week before.

Hawes Side Hawes Side had 2154.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 227.7% from the week before.

Little Bispham & Anchorsholme Little Bispham & Anchorsholme had 1769.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 214.0% from the week before.