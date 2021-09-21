Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates per 100,000 people in the North West increased from 317.7 to 318.4 between August 31 and September 14.

Meanwhile in Fylde, some neighbourhoods saw cases rise by more than 100% during the same period, with only one area seeing cases fall.

As the UK’s chief medical officers recommend vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, we can reveal where Covid cases have surged most since children returned to school in Fylde.

1. Clifton & Newton-with-Scales The case rate in Clifton & Newton-with-Scales has risen by 120%, from 221.9 to 488.2 between August 31 and September 14.

2. Heyhouses & Park The case rate in Heyhouses & Park has risen by 68%, from 256.5 to 431.3 between August 31 and September 14.

3. Lytham The case rate in Lytham has risen by 59%, from 188 to 298.5 between August 31 and September 14.

4. Elswick, Singleton & Weeton The case rate in Elswick, Singleton & Weeton has risen by 39%, from 286.7 to 398.9 between August 31 and September 14.