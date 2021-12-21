Covid in Blackpool: are we in a better or worse situation than last Christmas?

However, the country is in a very different position than it was last December.

The vaccine rollout has had a huge impact on the number of deaths and hospitalisations, although cases are surging across the country, including in Blackpool.

Based on analysis of UK Government data we reveal how the pandemic has changed in Blackpool over the last year.

Is Blackpool in a better or worse situation than last Christmas?

The analysis covers the time period 13 December 2020 to 13 December 2021.

How many positive cases are there in Blackpool?

Case rates are dramatically higher in Blackpool than they were last December.

This year (on 13 December) Blackpool recorded 81 new cases, 268% more than on the same day last year when 22 new cases were reported.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Case numbers are based on the number of new cases by specimen date.

How many more deaths have there been Blackpool?

The vaccine rollout has seen deaths plummet in the last year but thousands of deaths have still been recorded across the UK, including many in Blackpool.

Last year Blackpool recorded a total of 260 deaths since the start of the pandemic, however, this year the number of total deaths has risen to 513 - 253 more people have died over that time period.

This is a 97.3% rise in the total number of coronavirus deaths in Blackpool.

The analysis is based on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test by date of death.

The death rate per 100,000 people has dropped though.

Last year 7.2 deaths were recorded per 100,000 people in Blackpool, while in 2021 the death rate is 2.2.

Death rates are based on a seven day rolling average.

How many people are in hospital in Blackpool?

Hospital cases have also changed across Blackpool in the past year.

Last year on 14 December at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust there were 117 people in hospital and 7 people on mechanical ventilation beds, while this year there are 19 hospital cases and 4 people on mechanical ventilation beds.