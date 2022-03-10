Covid cases increase by 69 in Fylde
The number of coronavirus cases in Fylde increased by 69 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.
A total of 22,790 cases had been confirmed in Fylde when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 9 (Wednesday), up from 22,721 on Tuesday.
The cumulative rate of infection in Fylde, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 28,063 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 28,953.
In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 66,870 over the period, to 19,373,884.
There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Fylde.
The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Fylde have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.