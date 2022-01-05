Covid booster jab: These are the walk-in vaccination centres on the Fylde coast during the first week of January 2022

It has also been revealed today that Coronavirus testing rules could be eased to reduce the time people have to spend in isolation as Boris Johnson acts to combat staff absences in key parts of the economy and health service.

People who test positive on a lateral flow test will no longer need a confirmatory PCR to begin the self-isolation period if they do not have symptoms, potentially allowing them to return to work earlier, under plans being considered by ministers.

The change could be announced on Wednesday as the Prime Minister argues to his Cabinet they should stick by the Plan B measures in England despite admitting parts of the health service will feel “temporarily overwhelmed”.

These are the walk-in vaccination centres on the Fylde coast:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 6

Frank Townend Community Centre, Kensington Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1ER - 1.00pm to 7.00pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7

The government encouraged everyone over the age of 18 to get a booster shot to help protect them against a coming 'tidal wave' of Omicron infections (Photo by Marco Verch)

Red Lion Pub Car Park, Devonshire Road, Bispham, FY2 0AR - 10.00am to 4.00pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8

Community Testing Hub, Houndshill Shopping Centre (opp. back of M&S), Victoria Street, Blackpool, FY1 4RJ - 10.00am to 4.00pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9

Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ - 10.00am to 4.00pm

(12-15 age group only) Community Testing Hub, Houndshill Shopping Centre (opp. back of M&S), Victoria Street, Blackpool, FY1 4RJ - 10.00am to 4.00pm

PERMANENT BOOKING AND APPOINTMENT SITE

Blackpool South Car Park, Yeadon Way, Blackpool, FY1 6BF - 8.30am and 7.30pm - Residents can either book an appointment (preferred) using the national booking system or pop in at a convenient time.

Who can get a Covid-19 booster jab?

Everyone over the age of 18 can get a third dose of a vaccine, so long as they have had a second dose at least three months ago.

The booster vaccination programme had previously been open to over-40s, but the concern over the emergence of the new variant has prompted a rapid extension of the programme.

12 to 15-year-olds can get their COVID-19 vaccine outside of school, at Houndshill Community Testing Hub. The COVID-19 vaccination will help protect them, the rest of the family and vulnerable people in the community. Simply walk-in, no appointment needed. A parent/official carer must be in attendance. If the team have capacity - parents and carers accompanying their child can also get vaccinated at these clinics if eligible.

How can I book my third jab?

You can arrange an appointment via the NHS booking system which is available to over-18s.

You can also get your booster dose at a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination site if you had your second dose at least three months ago.