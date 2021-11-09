This latest vaccination push comes as the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency said the number of deaths among the vaccinated population is on the rise as immunity wanes.

According to the latest figures, more than 10 million people across the UK have had the Covid booster jab.

A number of walk-in vaccination sites offering first or second doses and booster jabs have been confirmed across Blackpool this week.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the Blackpool walk-in Covid vaccination site locations this week

First and second doses of the vaccine are available to over 18s, while boosters are available at all walk-in sites to those eligible.

Here are this weeks locations and dates:

Wednesday, November 10

Comedy Carpet Promenade, FY1 1APComedy Carpet Promenade, FY1 1AP - 10.00am to 4.00pm

Thursday, November 11

Frank Townend Community Centre Kensington Road Cleveleys FY5 1ER - 1.00pm to 7.00pm

Friday, November 12

New Aldi / B&M Holyoake Avenue Bispham FY2 0QN - 1.00pm to 7.00pm

Saturday, November 13

Community Testing Hub, Hounds Hill, (opp rear entrance to M&S), Unit 95, Victoria St, FY1 4RJ - 10.00am to 4.00pm

Sunday, November 14