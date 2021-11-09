Covid booster jab: These are the Blackpool pop-up vaccination site locations this week
Blackpool residents are being encouraged to get their Covid-19 vaccination booster as people across the UK were told to get their top-up to help prevent restrictions this Christmas.
This latest vaccination push comes as the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency said the number of deaths among the vaccinated population is on the rise as immunity wanes.
According to the latest figures, more than 10 million people across the UK have had the Covid booster jab.
A number of walk-in vaccination sites offering first or second doses and booster jabs have been confirmed across Blackpool this week.
First and second doses of the vaccine are available to over 18s, while boosters are available at all walk-in sites to those eligible.
Here are this weeks locations and dates:
Wednesday, November 10
Comedy Carpet Promenade, FY1 1APComedy Carpet Promenade, FY1 1AP - 10.00am to 4.00pm
Thursday, November 11
Frank Townend Community Centre Kensington Road Cleveleys FY5 1ER - 1.00pm to 7.00pm
Friday, November 12
New Aldi / B&M Holyoake Avenue Bispham FY2 0QN - 1.00pm to 7.00pm
Saturday, November 13
Community Testing Hub, Hounds Hill, (opp rear entrance to M&S), Unit 95, Victoria St, FY1 4RJ - 10.00am to 4.00pm
Sunday, November 14
Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, FY4 4UJ - 10.00am to 4.00pm