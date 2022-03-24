County chosen to launch battle against health inequality

The first wave of the Core20PLUS Connector programme will start in March with the strategy for tackling health inequalities and how people access, experience and receive care from the NHS.As one of the first areas to pilot the programme, organisations across Lancashire and South Cumbria Health and Care Partnership including the NHS, local authorities and Voluntary, Community, Faith and Social Enterprise (VCFSE) organisations will work together to improve health outcomes for patients in the region.Dr Andy Knox, Associate Medical Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria focusing on Population Health and Health Inequalities, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the benefits of a multi-agency approach to healthcare. “The programme is a starting point in levelling up healthcare, utilising knowledge to work with our disadvantaged communities to ensure barriers to access and other identified issues which might prevent people from accessing care are addressed.”